Off-duty deputy killed in Warrenville crash identified

An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville.

The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area. At about 9:20 p.m. that same day, Deputy Padgett was found in the woods near the intersection of Pine Log Road and Huber Clay Road. The Sheriff's Office says it appears to be a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are working the accident. Sheriff Michael Hunt is asking for the community to keep the family and the members of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in their thoughts and prayers, during this very difficult time.

“I want to thank everyone who assisted with this incident involving Deputy Padgett. We are grateful for the numerous calls and well wishes that we have received for her family and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

