Off-Duty Deputy killed in Warrenville crash

An Off-Duty Deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says the Deputy was reported missing at about 2 PM on Wednesday. A search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
The Allendale County School District is firing back at Superintendent Molly Spearman's decision to take control of the district. The district announced today that it is suing Spearman and state to prevent that. The board says it recognizes it needs help. 3 out of the 4 schools in Allendale county rank in the bottom 5 Percent academically in the state.More >>
Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says Marshals determined the man, now identified as forty-year-old Chaney Lee Allen, was in the home on Cox Road, they attempted to serve him, but he refused to come out for over an hour.More >>
Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are celebrating a young man's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts and he is showing his appreciation to them, as well.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.More >>
