Off-Duty Deputy killed in Warrenville crash

An Off-Duty Deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville.

The Sheriff's Office says the Deputy was reported missing at about 2 PM on Wednesday. A search was conducted in the Warrenville area. At about 9:20 PM, the Deputy was found in the woods near the intersection of Pine Log road and Huber Clay road. The Sheriff's Office says it appears to be a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. The Deputy was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are working the accident. Sheriff Michael Hunt is asking for the community to keep the family and the members of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in their thoughts and prayers, during this very difficult time.

