Allendale School Board files lawsuit against State of Emergency from Superintendent

The Allendale County School District is firing back at Superintendent Molly Spearman's decision to take control of the district. The district announced Wednesday that it is suing Spearman and the state to prevent that.

The board says it recognizes it needs help. 3 out of the 4 schools in Allendale county rank in the bottom 5% academically in the state. But board also insists it can take care of it's own.

"Management decisions that put self-interest ahead of our student's achievements is unacceptable and I will not stand by and let students get left behind because of the decisions that the adults are making," says Superintendent Molly Spearman.

She said this on Monday putting after Allendale County School District on state of emergency. Spearman cites consistent poor test performances and concern among parents among their children's education.

The board is asking for a temporary injunction to block the state from taking over the district.

Part of the School Board's argument is that the General Assembly has made it very clear that local government agencies, like school boards, have the right to spend tax dollars as they see fit. And the state taking over denies the board that right.

Superintendent Spearman responded to the filing of the suit today saying "Providing a high quality education to our students is far too important to the future of our state to wait for an extensive bureaucratic process or to allow resistance from adults who would like to maintain the unacceptable status quo."

She also added "I will continue to use any tools at her disposal to ensure that we are providing every student the opportunities needed to be successful."

