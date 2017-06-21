Columbia Co. assisting US Marshals to serve warrant at Cox Rd. h - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co. assisting US Marshals to serve warrant at Cox Rd. home

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Warrants being served at Cox Rd. home 6/21/17 (WFXG) Warrants being served at Cox Rd. home 6/21/17 (WFXG)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting US Marshals to serve a warrant on Cox Road.

Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says the man being served had outstanding probation violation warrants in Georgia and drug-related warrants in Florida.

More information is coming soon.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Eagle Scout creates memorial garden as tribute to local deputies

    Eagle Scout creates memorial garden as tribute to local deputies

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:40:02 GMT
    The garden is the result of a young man's Eagle Scout project. (WFXG).The garden is the result of a young man's Eagle Scout project. (WFXG).

    Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are celebrating a young man's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts and he is showing his appreciation to them, as well.

    More >>

    Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are celebrating a young man's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts and he is showing his appreciation to them, as well.

    More >>

  • Columbia Co. assisting US Marshals to serve warrant at Cox Rd. home

    Columbia Co. assisting US Marshals to serve warrant at Cox Rd. home

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:50:39 GMT
    Warrants being served at Cox Rd. home 6/21/17 (WFXG)Warrants being served at Cox Rd. home 6/21/17 (WFXG)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting US Marshals to serve a warrant on Cox Road. Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says the man being served had outstanding probation violation warrants in Georgia and drug-related warrants in Florida.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting US Marshals to serve a warrant on Cox Road. Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says the man being served had outstanding probation violation warrants in Georgia and drug-related warrants in Florida.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Richmond Co. cancels search for arson suspect

    UPDATE: Richmond Co. cancels search for arson suspect

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:20:54 GMT
    Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly