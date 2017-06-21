Columbia Co. assisting US Marshals to serve warrant at Cox Rd. home

Warrants being served at Cox Rd. home 6/21/17 (WFXG)

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting US Marshals to serve a warrant on Cox Road.

Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says the man being served had outstanding probation violation warrants in Georgia and drug-related warrants in Florida.

More information is coming soon.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.