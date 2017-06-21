1 arrested after standoff with Marshals on Cox Rd.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting US Marshals to serve a warrant on Cox Road.

Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff's office says Marshals determined the man, now identified as forty-year-old Chaney Lee Allen, was in the home on Cox Road, they attempted to serve him, but he refused to come out for over an hour. Law enforcement deployed tear gas into the home and all three occupants came out.

Allen had outstanding probation violation warrants in Georgia as well as drug-related and fleeing warrants in Panama City, Florida.

