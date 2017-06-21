Eagle Scout creates memorial garden as tribute to local deputies

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.More >>
Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are celebrating a young man's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts and he is showing his appreciation to them, as well.
On Saturday June 24th, the 11th Annual Paddlefest will be held on the Savannah River. Kayaks and canoes will launch from the Savannah Rapids Pavilion at 9AM.
Richmond County Deputies are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery. The incident happened at around 9:40 PM on Tuesday, June 20. Deputies say two suspects entered the Dollar General at 1718 Brown road, armed with handguns and demanded money.
No reports of damage or injuries today following an earthquake on Augusta's south side. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and the epicenter was off Peach Orchard Road.
