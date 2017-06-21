Eagle Scout creates memorial garden as tribute to local deputies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Eagle Scout creates memorial garden as tribute to local deputies

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
The garden is the result of a young man's Eagle Scout project. (WFXG). The garden is the result of a young man's Eagle Scout project. (WFXG).
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are celebrating a young man's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts and he is showing his appreciation to them, as well.

Justin Strickland, son of RCSO's Major Steve Strickland, made Eagle Scout and created a memorial garden as his Eagle Scout Project.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank you can get from the Boy Scouts of America, and only four percent of scouts earn the title.

The memorial garden is meant to honor the sacrifices of those who work to keep us safe every day.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree will help deliver the dedication ceremony at 11am on the grounds of RCSO's South Precinct at 3454 Mike Padgett Highway.
The public is welcome to attend.

