11th Annual Paddlefest

Savannah River (source: WFXG) Savannah River (source: WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

On Saturday June 24th, the 11th Annual Paddlefest will be held on the Savannah River.

Kayacks and canoes will launch from the Savannah Rapids Pavilion at 9AM.

Boaters will begin their race at 9:30. Following the 7 mile races their will be an afterparty on the riverfront.

It will include lunch, live music and craft beers.

