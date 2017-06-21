Richmond County Deputies looking for suspect after armed robbery

Richmond County Deputies are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery. The incident happened at around 9:40 PM on Tuesday, June 20. Deputies say two suspects entered the Dollar General at 1718 Brown road, armed with handguns and demanded money.More >>
Richmond County Deputies are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery. The incident happened at around 9:40 PM on Tuesday, June 20. Deputies say two suspects entered the Dollar General at 1718 Brown road, armed with handguns and demanded money.More >>
No reports of damage or injuries today following an earthquake on Augusta's south side. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and the epicenter was off Peach Orchard Road.More >>
No reports of damage or injuries today following an earthquake on Augusta's south side. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and the epicenter was off Peach Orchard Road.More >>
After Tuesday's Earthquake, some people may still be a bit confused after what happened. The last known Earthquake in the CSRA was back in 2014, in Edgefield County. But is it really necessary to prepare for earthquakes in our area? "It certainly startles people. An earthquake like that a lot of the times you're confused.More >>
After Tuesday's Earthquake, some people may still be a bit confused after what happened. The last known Earthquake in the CSRA was back in 2014, in Edgefield County. But is it really necessary to prepare for earthquakes in our area? "It certainly startles people. An earthquake like that a lot of the times you're confused.More >>
Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.More >>
Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.More >>
At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.More >>
At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.More >>