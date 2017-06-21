Richmond County Deputies looking for suspect after armed robbery

Richmond County Deputies are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery. The incident happened at around 9:40 PM on Tuesday, June 20.

Deputies say two suspects entered the Dollar General at 1718 Brown road, armed with handguns and demanded money. Both men left the store with cash and were seen taking off in a Maroon Mercury Sable. A chase occurred after Deputies spotted the car on Brown road and Mike Padgett Highway. They were able to get two suspects in custody after stop sticks were used. Another suspect being described as a black male fled the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.