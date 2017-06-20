Community reacts to earthquake.

No reports of damage or injuries following an earthquake on Augusta's south side. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and the epicenter was off Peach Orchard Road. Several businesses along Peach Orchard say they thought their building had been hit by a truck or a plane crashed nearby. But no one ever guessed an earthquake.

Stephanie Smith is the office manager at Peach State Insurance. She didn't realize what she felt was an earthquake until after a friend told her. "We weren't thinking it was an earthquake we're thinking our building has been hit." Every since it happened she has been shaken up. Now she is wanting to learn more about how to protect herself. "What do you do if there is an earthquake? What is there to do?"



And just down the street at Kickers owner Chad Mac says loud noises are common in Augusta, so an earthquake never crossed his mind. "First thing I ever think about is Fort Gordon. Are they testing something they are not telling us about?" Once Mac found out it was an earthquake, he opened up his bar in case anyone needed to come in for safety. "It's scary because you never know if there is going to be an aftershock or something behind it."



A scientist at the US Geological Survey says there is a possibility of after shocks and that this quake may have been a foreshock. Which means there could be another quake. Mac says if that happens he will open his doors again as a shelter. "We take for granted that nothing is going to happen and it could but I do not know if people know where they could go or what to do. "

As of now there have been no reports of damages or injuries in the CSRA. We will be sure to update you if that changes.

