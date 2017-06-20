Is it necessary to prepare for an Earthquake in the CSRA

After Tuesday's Earthquake, some people may still be a bit confused after what happened. The last known Earthquake in the CSRA was back in 2014, in Edgefield County. But is it really necessary to prepare for earthquakes in our area?

"It certainly startles people. An earthquake like that a lot of the times you're confused. Thinking what was that?" says Andy Leanza, EMA Director of Columbia County.

An earthquake recorded at a 3.2 magnitude just before lunchtime. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

But Professor James Reichard from Georgia Southern says most people in our area aren't often prepared for this. "Most people are generally less prepared because the risk is low. If you're in a place like California or Japan when they're frequent and more intense, people are much more prepared and educated and the buildings are built to withstand that."

The Edgefield County quake in 2014 was nearly twice as powerful as today's. But just because the bigger one's are more rare, doesn't mean you shouldn't be prepared. Leanza has several tips if you're caught in the middle of one. "You want to stay away from windows. Most injuries are going to occur from falling debris. Not the ground splitting and you falling into a hole, so you're going to want to stay in one place."

It's also good to get down as fast as possible and take shelter under tables. But after today's earthquake Professor Reichard says History points out it can be a while before we see another one. "Don't lose any sleep, these things are common. Small earthquakes like this gets our attention," says Professor Reichard.

Leanza says households should have 72-hour Kit with things like water, medications, food, and extra batteries - not much different than what you might prepare for a hurricane.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.