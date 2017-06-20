Third suspect arrested, charged with helping suspects flee after Deputy Cooke shooting

Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.More >>
Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.More >>
At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.More >>
At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.More >>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
On Saturday, June 24th, the Augusta Pride Festival Parade will take place in downtown Augusta. The parade will begin at 10:30 AM. Line up will be between 6th and 10th street.More >>
On Saturday, June 24th, the Augusta Pride Festival Parade will take place in downtown Augusta. The parade will begin at 10:30 AM. Line up will be between 6th and 10th street.More >>