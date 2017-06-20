Third suspect arrested, charged with helping suspects flee after - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Third suspect arrested, charged with helping suspects flee after Deputy Cooke shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Neqwuan Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Neqwuan Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Demerius Hunter (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Demerius Hunter (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Nikeyla Reeves (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Nikeyla Reeves (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke.

Eighteen-year-old Neqwuan Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20. He is charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Two other suspects who allegedly helped in the escape, seventeen-year-old Demerius Taquon Hunter and seventeen-year-old Nikeyla Reeves, were arrested on June 16 and are facing the same charge.

