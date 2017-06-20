Human bones found at Georgia Power substation on Walton Way

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human bones found Tuesday in Augusta.

At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground. Georgia power has owned the site since the 1940's. The bones appear to be very old.

Investigators will coordinate with a forensic to excavate the bones at a later date.

