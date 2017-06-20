Human bones found at Georgia Power substation on Walton Way - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Human bones found at Georgia Power substation on Walton Way

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
human skull (source: Pablo / Buffer) human skull (source: Pablo / Buffer)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human bones found Tuesday in Augusta.

At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground. Georgia power has owned the site since the 1940's. The bones appear to be very old.

Investigators will coordinate with a forensic to excavate the bones at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Third suspect arrested, charged with helping suspects flee after Deputy Cooke shooting

    Third suspect arrested, charged with helping suspects flee after Deputy Cooke shooting

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-20 22:01:20 GMT
    Neqwuan Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Neqwuan Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.

    More >>

    Richmond County investigators have arrested a third suspect they say helped Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne flee after the shooting of Deputy Gregory Cooke. Eighteen-year-old Neqwaun Roberson was arrested Tuesday, June 20.

    More >>

  • Human bones found at Georgia Power substation on Walton Way

    Human bones found at Georgia Power substation on Walton Way

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:25:00 GMT
    human skull (source: Pablo / Buffer)human skull (source: Pablo / Buffer)

    At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.

    More >>

    At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 Walton Way. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground.

    More >>

  • Richmond Co. investigators searching for arson suspect

    Richmond Co. investigators searching for arson suspect

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:46:10 GMT
    Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect. On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly