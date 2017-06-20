Bones found at Georgia Power substation not human - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Bones found at Georgia Power substation not human

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
human skull (source: Pablo / Buffer)

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic dig Monday morning at the Georgia Power Substation located at 701 King Street. What was believed to be human remains were discovered at the site on June 20.

Officials say the bones were very old, which made identification difficult. Dr. Alice Gooding, a Forensic Anthropologist at Kennesaw State University, was able to examine some of the bones and determined that they are not human, after all.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human bones found Tuesday in Augusta.

At around 1:24 p.m., deputies were called out to the Georgia Power substation at 701 King Street. A subcontractor was cutting a trench on the property when they came across human bones twenty inches underground. Georgia power has owned the site since the 1940's. The bones appear to be very old.

Investigators will coordinate with a forensic to excavate the bones at a later date.

