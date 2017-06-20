UPDATE: Richmond Co. cancels search for arson suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Richmond Co. cancels search for arson suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Antoinette Sims (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for Antoinette Sims.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect.

On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson. When they arrived, deputies spoke with one of the home's residents who told them he was having an argument with his sister, fifty-five-year-old Angela Sims. She reportedly grabbed a gas can, poured gas on two rugs in the house and set them on fire then fled the house on foot.

Antoinette Sims is 5-feet-2-inched and 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Daryl Oehrlein or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

