Richmond Co. investigators searching for arson suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect.

On April 26 at around 8:23 p.m., Richmond County deputies were dispatched to 149 McElmurray Drive for a reported arson. When they arrived, deputies spoke with one of the home's residents who told them he was having an argument with his sister, fifty-five-year-old Angela Sims. She reportedly grabbed a gas can, poured gas on two rugs in the house and set them on fire then fled the house on foot.

Antoinette Sims is 5-feet-2-inched and 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Daryl Oehrlein or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

