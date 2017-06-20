WANTED: Richmond County man wanted for assaulting coworker; knocking out tooth

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for assaulting his coworker.

On June 8th, deputies were called to a gas station located at 1801 Marvin Griffin Rd. in reference to a 'past assault'. The suspect, Maurice Rodney Ruff, is accused of following his coworker to the gas station and assaulting him. The incident started with a work related verbal argument that occurred the day before between the two. Ruff and another man, who is thought to be Ruff's father, drove up and exchanged words with the victim.

The victim told police that he tried to avoid a fight by getting in his vehicle. That is when Ruff attacked him with an unknown object, knocking him into his car and on the ground. Ruff then allegedly straddled the victim, hit him multiple times and strangled him until near unconsciousness. The unknown male broke up the fight and he and Ruff fled the scene. It was then that the victim realized his tooth was missing and found it on the ground. He drove to a location he felt safe and called police.

A deputy was able review surveillance footage and was able to validate the majority of the victim's account. Other details of the incident were that the deputy was not able to identify the suspect from the footage, but was able to see the encounter. In addition to the victim's account, he said that the victim pointed a metal object at the suspect and put it away when the suspect backed off. It was then the suspect attacked him as he attempted to get in the car to leave.

Maurice Ruff is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information on this man, please contact Inv. Counts or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1046 or (706) 821-1020.