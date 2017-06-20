3.2 earthquake strikes Augusta

Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
On Saturday, June 24th, the Augusta Pride Festival Parade will take place in downtown Augusta. The parade will begin at 10:30 AM. Line up will be between 6th and 10th street.
Britt Floyd is bringing The World's Greatest Pink Floyd show to the Bell Auditorium, Saturday, November 18th.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM
On Monday, South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman declared a state of emergency for schools in Allendale County. That means the state has lost all confidence the district can adequately educate its students. Spearman says teachers who are under contract will continue to work at their respective schools and there will be a search to add more.
Pay for nurses is one of the expenses on the line at the Richmond County Board of Health.
