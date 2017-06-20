3.2 earthquake strikes Augusta

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the city of Augusta.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta. The epicenter of quake is just off of Peach Orchard Road, near Coyotes Nightclub.

A scientist with the USGS says that there is a possibility of aftershocks and caution that this quake may have been a "foreshock", which could be a prelude to another quake.

Richmond County EMA is working to assess any damages to homes and businesses in the city. As of this time, there are no reports of injuries in the CSRA.

Augusta Regional Airport is operating normally. There are no reports of damage at Strom Thurmond Dam.

Georgia Power says Plant Vogtle is operating normally and that today's quake did not affect the power plant in any way.

Mayor Hardie Davis released a statement about the earthquake:

“Earlier today, Augusta experienced an earthquake that measured at 3.0 magnitude. The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency is working diligently to assess any possible damage caused by the quake in our community. At this time, there are no reports of injuries or road closures. “According to a scientist at the USGS, there is a possibility of aftershocks. Furthermore, what was experienced earlier could be a foreshock to a future earthquake. Please be mindful of falling debris and take refuge under a strong structure if you feel the ground begin to shake. “I am proud of our first responders for their efforts and appreciate the calm concern of the citizenry. As always, please dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of immediate medical attention or find yourself in harm’s way.”

If you find yourself inside during another quake, take shelter under a sturdy structure, like a heavy desk.

