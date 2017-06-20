TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Peach Orchard Road; lanes blocked - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Peach Orchard Road; lanes blocked

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County dispatch confirms an accident on Peach Orchard Rd.

The call came in at 8:38 a.m. Little information about what happened or how many vehicles involved is known at this time. We do know that it occurred at Pepperidge Dr. One NB and one SB lane is blocked to traffic until that scene is cleared.

Please use caution when driving in that area.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly