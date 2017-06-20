On Saturday, June 24th, the Augusta Pride Festival Parade will take place in downtown Augusta.

The parade will begin at 10:30 AM.

Line up will be between 6th and 10th street.The festival will start at 11:00 AM and end at 5:00 PM

The festival's primary mission is to create a more diverse and inclusive atmosphere in Augusta. The event is open to the general public.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.