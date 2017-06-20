The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show Coming to the Bell Auditorium

Britt Floyd is bringing The World's Greatest Pink Floyd show to the Bell Auditorium, Saturday, November 18th.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM . They will be available online at www.gerogialinatix.com, or you can call 877-428-4849.

Concert goers can expect to see performances of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You were Here, The Wall and, The Division Bell.

Britt Floyd will also pay special tribute to the Animals Album in it's 40th anniversary, with a show stopping rendition of 'Dogs', as well as a host of other Pink Floyd musical gems.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.