S.C. Superintendent addresses concerns over failing Allendale Co. Schools

On Monday, South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman declared a state of emergency for schools in Allendale County. That means the state has lost all confidence the district can adequately educate its students. Spearman says teachers who are under contract will continue to work at their respective schools and there will be a search to add more.More >>
Pay for nurses is one of the expenses on the line at the Richmond County Board of Health.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for shoplifting at the Toys R Us on Wrightsboro Road. On June 18, the subject pictured in this article reportedly walked out of the store with two XBox gaming systems.More >>
Aiken County Sheriff's Office most wanted for June 19, 2017. If you have any information about these wanted suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Beech Island. At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street.More >>
