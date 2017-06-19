Richmond County Board of Health hopes to get $75,000 cut restored from Richmond County.

Pay for nurses is one of the expenses on the line at the Richmond County Board of Health. Now, the board is asking the county to restore the seventy-five thousand dollars in funding that was cut from this year's budget. Administrators spoke with FOX 54's Miya Payton about how they'd like to put that money to good use.

Just last week the Richmond County Board of Health voted to approve a balanced budget around seven million dollars. But East Central Health District Administrator Denise Sellars still hopes to get the seventy-five thousand dollar cut restored. The money could be used to fund nursing and clinical positions. The board wants to be able to recruit and retain nurses. Right now, they are competing with other medical facilities. "If we don't have an adequate staff, it's bad. We may have twenty people come for an immunization on a given day and we can only do ten." Sellars says the cut also hinders the ability to respond to emergencies. Most of the board's supplies were used to assist victims from Hurricane Matthew last year. "That came fast and furious. Our role kind of evolved and we used a stock pile of supplies that we had in our warehouse. We have not been able to replenish those."



The Board is depending on Richmond County Commissioner Sias to help. He serves on the board of health and was successful in keeping the cuts to seventy-five thousand, instead of the one hundred and fifty thousand the county originally wanted to take.

"From my perspective I want to see that we give our board of health from Richmond County every opportunity to succeed.", the commissioner explained. The commissioner believes that the Richmond County Board of Health has a great impact on people in the community. "So absolutely Richmond County wants to do our share for the board of health and allow them to help the thirteen county region it serves."

The Board of Commissioners will vote on restoring the money but not until November. So for now, the board of health is going to have to operate within the limited budget.