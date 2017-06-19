Investigators searching for Augusta Toys R Us shoplifter

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for shoplifting at the Toys R Us on Wrightsboro Road.

On June 18, the subject pictured in this article reportedly walked out of the store with two XBox gaming systems. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify this subject, please contact Deputy James Price or any Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

