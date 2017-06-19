Body found inside Bay Street house fire

Aiken County Sheriff's Office most wanted for June 19, 2017. If you have any information about these wanted suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Beech Island. At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street.
June 19th, 2017 marks a new phase of Augusta history. The city broke ground at the future site of Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training center.
Columbia County authorities are searching for a Columbia County man wanted for stealing checks. The theft occurred at Kirkland's Flooring on June 13th around 1:30 p.m.
On June 17, volunteers at Golden Harvest Food Bank came out in support as they unveiled it's new program Healthy Plate initiative.
