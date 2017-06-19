Body found inside Bay Street house fire

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Beech Island.

At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street. Deputies along with the Midland Valley Fire Department responded. Witnesses told first responders that there may be someone inside the home. North Augusta Public Safety, Langley Fire Department, GVW Fire Department, Aiken Public Safety, and Belvedere Fire Department all responded to assist with the fire.

As they worked to extinguish the flames, firefighters found a body inside the home. The Aiken County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim once the family has been notified.

This investigation is still ongoing.

