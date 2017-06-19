Groundbreaking Ceremony for Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center

June 19th, 2017 marks a new phase of Augusta history. The city broke ground at the future site of Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training center.

"If we can rebuild a major intersection of interstate I-85 in 6 weeks then we can build this facility in a little less than 13 months," said Governor Nathan Deal.



The Governor says this cyber hub is important not just for the state of Georgia but for the entire country.

"We all to some degree acknowledge and recognize the threats that are there in the cyber security field. Most of us are not fully aware of the full scope of those threats," said the Governor.

The 168,000 square feet facility will house multiple sectors within cyber security.

"This is going to be an incubator type facility, where other outside partners will rent space inside the building."

The project was originally budgeted at 50 million dollars but is now up to 60 million dollars. Now that Fort Gordon has become the U. S Army Cyber center of excellence, this innovation center only adds to Augusta's role in our country's cyber infrastructure.

"This is a facility that will teach people who come and are students and are enrolled in this process will give them the skills that they need in both the government and private employers I believe are going to have these students in high demand."



The ribbon cutting for the opening of the building is scheduled for July 10th of 2018.

