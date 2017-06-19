Man wanted in Columbia County for stealing checks

Columbia County authorities are searching for a Columbia County man wanted for stealing checks.

The theft occurred at Kirkland's Flooring on June 13th around 1:30 p.m. The suspect is an unknown black male who is said to have stolen checks from the business mailbox. He was last seen walking towards Evans to Locks Rd. On June 14th, unknown subjects attempted to cash said checks in the Atlanta area.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Property Crimes Unit of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-8441.

