Man wanted in Columbia County for stealing checks

Columbia County authorities are searching for a Columbia County man wanted for stealing checks. The theft occurred at Kirkland's Flooring on June 13th around 1:30 p.m.More >>
On June 17, volunteers at Golden Harvest Food Bank came out in support as they unveiled it's new program Healthy Plate initiative.More >>
A son is now behind bars after Richmond County deputies say he shot and killed his father a day before father's day. Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call last night on Vernon drive.More >>
On June 17, many folks came out to the Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton, South Carolina. Earlier this year in March, South Carolina experienced a freeze that damaged many peach crops.More >>
Forty-three-Year-Old Deputy Gregory Cooke would take time out of his day to shoot hoops with kids on the street that he used to patrol.More >>
