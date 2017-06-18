SLED is investigating an inmate death at the Aiken County Detention Center

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The inmate was found unresponsive in a cell by a detention officer who was doing a routine check. Medical staff onsite performed life saving measures until Aiken County EMS arrived.

As of now, the identity of the inmate unknown but will be release after the corner notifies the next of kin. Investigators say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate's death.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.