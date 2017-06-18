Families celebrate Father's Day at Evans Towne Center Park - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Families celebrate Father's Day at Evans Towne Center Park

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
It's that time of year again when fathers around the world are honored. And a lot of families were out celebrating Father's Day in Augusta. Evans Towne Center Park was filled with plenty of smiles, laughter, and ice cream as people spent a day with dad. Among the crowd was Brinton Jones and his family. He brought his kids to the park to celebrate. "I love it being a father and being with my kids."

"Its been fun he brought us ice cream and we went on the swings. We did a lot of fun stuff.", explains Jones daughter, Shariah Jones.

It has been a tradition for the Brinton family to celebrate Father's Day at the park.

