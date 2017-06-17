Golden Harvest Food Bank announces new Healthy Plate initiative

On June 17, volunteers at Golden Harvest Food Bank came out in support as they unveiled it's new program Healthy Plate initiative.More >>
On June 17, many folks came out to the Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton, South Carolina. Earlier this year in March, South Carolina experienced a freeze that damaged many peach crops.More >>
Forty-three-Year-Old Deputy Gregory Cooke would take time out of his day to shoot hoops with kids on the street that he used to patrol.More >>
Three suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. On June 15 at around 3:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Lennox Road for reports of gunshots.More >>
An Aiken man wanted for murder has been arrested in Georgia. Tobias Marques Thomas of Morgan Street in Aiken was wanted for the murder of Kaliel Bey, who was found shot on Brandt Court in Pace's Run Apartments.More >>
