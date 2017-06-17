Golden Harvest Food Bank announces new Healthy Plate initiative

On June 17, volunteers at Golden Harvest Food Bank came out to The Master's Table Soup Kitchen in Augusta as they unveiled it's new program Healthy Plate initiative. The event included garden volunteering opportunities and a chance for Executive Director Travis McNeal to introduce the new initiative.

Healthy Plate initiative is an effort to encourage those who use the food bank to live healthy lives by providing them with wholesome foods. McNeal says they their mission is to not only feed the hungry but to nourish them daily. "We feed about approximately three hundred people here a day. And that's three hundred and sixty-five days a year so if you do the math that runs between seven to eight thousand meals a month."



Golden Harvest partnered with Elanco and Augusta Locally grown to help provide all the vegetables and fruits.

