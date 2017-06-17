Titan Farms able to donate peaches to Ridge Peach Festival

On June 17, many folks came out to the Ridge Peach Festival in Trenton, South Carolina. Earlier this year in March, South Carolina experienced a freeze that damaged many peach crops. Fox54s Miya Payton spoke to peach vendors who say they were still able to donate a good amount of peaches to sell at the festival.



Michael Fulfred was in charge of the peach stand at the festival. He says it's a blessing that Titan Farms was able to donate. People were able to buy everything peaches. From peach ice cream to peach jam and to peach lemonade. "We really appreciate it because there were periods where we did not think we were going to get anything."



Karson Barrett is a manager at Sara's Fresh Market which is a division of Titan Farms. She says the freeze did hurt their crops but the business is back on their feet. Titan Farms had enough to provide for all three of their Sara's Fresh Market stands and contribute to the festival. There has just been a change in prices. "We had to up our prices a little bit to contribute to what we lost in the beginning crop. But it wasn't a huge inflation in price because we didn't want to overwhelm our customers." And even though the freeze hurt their crops and sales, Barrett also says they do not use that as an excuse to not donate to the Ridge Peach Festival. "This festival is a tradition and it means so much to this community so we have to provide in order to meet the needs of our consumers because we care for them and are thankful for their service."



