Community remembers Deputy Gregory Cooke

"Nobody stops and plays with the kids and who would think that a deputy would take time out of his 12-hour shift to play with some kids," says one neighbor, Jean Osgood.

Forty-three-Year-Old Deputy Gregory Cooke would take time out of his day to shoot hoops with kids on the street that he used to patrol.

Cooke was off duty Thursday when he was shot in Richmond County. GBI says he involved in a domestic dispute and hours later arrested Naeem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne in Burke County. They're both being charged with Malice Murder.

"I was devastated, I cried," says Osgood. "I cried because he was part of the community."

But the impact Deputy Cooke and his partner had on Sylvester Street was certainly something that community never saw. Parents say they would always take the time to say hello and play with the kids. "Sometimes they get a stereotype they see police and get scared. They think "Oh I did something wrong," I thought that it was a very good thing for them to do," says one parent, Michelle Daggett.

Children say Cooke won't be remembered so much for his basketball skills "He wasn't that good, he was alright," says Devin Hunter. But it's the lasting impression he gave them by taking five minutes out of his day to be involved. "It's going to be totally different now that I don't get to play with him anymore. There's probably not going to be any cops that come out here and play with us," says Hunter.

