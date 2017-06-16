Community remembers Deputy Gregory Cooke

Forty-three-Year-Old Deputy Gregory Cooke would take time out of his day to shoot hoops with kids on the street that he used to patrol.More >>
Three suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. On June 15 at around 3:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Lennox Road for reports of gunshots.More >>
An Aiken man wanted for murder has been arrested in Georgia. Tobias Marques Thomas of Morgan Street in Aiken was wanted for the murder of Kaliel Bey, who was found shot on Brandt Court in Pace's Run Apartments.More >>
The City of Augusta announced Friday afternoon that all work to repair the Central Avenue sinkhole have been completed. The closed roads are expected to sometime Friday afternoon.More >>
Highway 56 in Burke County between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 80 is closed due to a crash. The collision reportedly involved a car and a dump truck.More >>
