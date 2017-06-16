Pace's Run murder suspect arrested in Decatur

An Aiken man wanted for murder has been arrested in Georgia.

Tobias Marques Thomas of Morgan Street in Aiken was wanted for the murder of Kaliel Bey, who was found shot on Brandt Court in Pace's Run Apartments. Bey was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Acting on a tip, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office found Thomas at the home of a relative in Decatur. He was arrested Thursday, June 15. Thomas will soon face an extradition hearing to send him back to Aiken.

Officials say this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.