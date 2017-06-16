Hwy 56 closed in Burke Co. after crash involving dump truck

Crash on Hwy 56 in Burke Co. 6/16/17 (edited. source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

Highway 56 in Burke County between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 80 is closed due to a crash.

The collision reportedly involved a car and a dump truck. The Burke County Sheriff's Office is on the scene along with EMA crews, who are working to extract the occupants of the car.

Officials say Highway 56 will be closed for an extended time while the crash is being investigated.

