Columbia County to host annual BOOM!

Evans Towne Center Park will open it’s gates Tuesday, July 4th for Columbia County’s annual BOOM!

The event will feature the CSRA’s largest fireworks show, water slides, and water balloon field as well as live entertainment by Black Dwag & The Remedy. Gates will open at 6:00 PM. Live entertainment will begin at 6:15 PM. The event is free, but VIP is $10 per person.

Make sure you bring your own lawn chair.

