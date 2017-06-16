Grovetown: Temporary lane closure Wrightsboro Rd.

Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
A riot was reported inside prison walls late Wednesday night, as inmates allegedly attacked corrections officers at an Edgefield County prison when officers tried to take away a prisoner’s cell phone.More >>
A riot was reported inside prison walls late Wednesday night, as inmates allegedly attacked corrections officers at an Edgefield County prison when officers tried to take away a prisoner’s cell phone.More >>