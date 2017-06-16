Grovetown: Temporary lane closure Wrightsboro Rd.

The temporary lane closures on Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County continue this weekend into next week.

It's from John Deere Parkway to Horizon South Parkway. This section of roadway is down to one lane for both directions of traffic.

Please slow down and watch out for flaggers directing traffic.

Time for this closure Saturday June 17th is from 7am to 5pm. It will not be in effect on Sunday, but picks but up on Monday June 19th, and last until Friday June 23rd. Week day closures are from 9am to 3pm.