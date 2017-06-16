Adopt a Duck for Rubber Ducky Derby

The Rubber Ducky Derby is coming to the C-S-R-A.

On Saturday, June 17th you can adopt a yellow ducky to race down the Savannah River.

The price to adopt a duck is 5 dollars for one and 25 dollars for 6. You can purchase a duck by visiting http://www.ccduckderby.com.

The event supports the United Way of the C-S-R-A

The actual derby will be held later this summer by Columbia County Community Events and REC TEC Grills.

