Adopt a Duck for Rubber Ducky Derby - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Adopt a Duck for Rubber Ducky Derby

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Rubber Ducky Derby is coming to the C-S-R-A.

On Saturday, June 17th you can adopt a yellow ducky to race down the Savannah River.
The price to adopt a duck is 5 dollars for one and 25 dollars for 6. You can purchase a duck by visiting http://www.ccduckderby.com.
The event supports the United Way of the C-S-R-A
The actual derby will be held later this summer by Columbia County Community Events and REC TEC Grills.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly