Family of suspect in death of Richmond County Deputy: "lost for words"

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their very own, shot while off duty. Deputy Gregory Cooke was involved in some kind of domestic issue with several others on Lenox Road. He later died on Thursday at Augusta University Medical Center.

"He didn't seem to be that kind of person, not to me," says Bertha Osborne, a grandmother of one of the suspects arrested. She says she's still in shock about her grandson being apart of this. Donelle Osborne and Naheem Caldwell were 2 out of the 4 suspects arrested in Burke County hours after the shooting. They're both facing charges in the death of Deputy Gregory Cooke.

"It's hard on him and it's even harder for the person's family who's life he took," says Osborne.

Cooke started working for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in 2014. Investigators say he was involved in some kind of domestic dispute, but no word yet on what role he played in that. One neighbor say's she saw Deputy Cooke's body on the ground after he was shot. "Officers were trying to get him to stay conscious. They kept calling his name and they were patting him on the chest. There was a lot of police officers around him," she says.

For several hours, dozens of law enforcement officers searched the area around Lenox Road and even in the air for clues. But as GBI wrapped up it's part of the investigation on Thursday, still many questions are left unanswered.

Neighbor "When he was laying on the ground we were looking at him like "Oh my god, is this man dead?" What happened to him in this neighborhood," says one neighbor.

As far as the charges the 4 suspects will be facing, there is no word yet.

