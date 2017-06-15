UPDATE: Shooting suspects arrested in Burke County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Shooting suspects arrested in Burke County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Deputy Gregory Cooke (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Suspects wanted for shooting Deputy Gregory Cooke arrested in Burke County (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Suspects wanted for shooting Deputy Gregory Cooke arrested in Burke County (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
RCSO chopper overhead at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG)
Law enforcement at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.

On June 15 at around 3:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Lennox Road for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, deputies discovered that an off-duty deputy, now identified as forty-three-year-old Gregory Cooke, had been shot and the suspects had fled the scene. Deputy Cooke was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

The two suspects, Seventeen-year-old Naeem Caldwell and eighteen-year-old Donelle Osborne, were later arrested by Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies in Waynesboro. They will be taken to the Richmond County Detention Center. Two other persons were taken into custody as well.

Deputy Cooke had been with the sheriff's office since 2014 when he started as a jailor and worked his way up to field operations.

The sheriff's office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

