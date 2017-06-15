UPDATE: Shooting suspects arrested in Burke County

Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
Five people have been hospitalized after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Burke County. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m.More >>
Five people have been hospitalized after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Burke County. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m.More >>