UPDATE: More details released, third suspect arrested in death of Richmond County Deputy

Three suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. On June 15 at around 3:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Lennox Road for reports of gunshots.More >>
Highway 56 in Burke County between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 80 is closed due to a crash. The collision reportedly involved a car and a dump truck.More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 6/12/17-6/18/17More >>
The Rubber Ducky Derby is coming to the C-S-R-A. On Saturday, June 117th you can adopt a yellow ducky to race down the Savannah River.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will open it’s gates Tuesday, July 4th for Columbia County’s annual BOOM! The event will feature the CSRA’s largest fireworks show, water slides, and water balloon field as well as live entertainment by Black Dwag & The Remedy.More >>
