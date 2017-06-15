UPDATE: Deputy shot in South Augusta dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Deputy shot in South Augusta dies

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Naeem Caldwell, named as suspect in off-duty deputy shooting (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Naeem Caldwell, named as suspect in off-duty deputy shooting (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Law enforcement at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG) Law enforcement at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG)
RCSO chopper overhead at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG) RCSO chopper overhead at Skateland 6/15/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who investigators say shot an off-duty Richmond County deputy. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Lenox Road.

The deputy, now identified as Greg Cooke, has died. He had been with the sheriff's office since Dec. 2014.

Naeem Caldwell of the 3400 block of Aspen Court in Hephzibah has been named as the suspect in this shooting. Caldwell is 5-feet-7-inches and around 140 lbs. He is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact the sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

A second suspect may also be in the area.

FOX 54 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

