5 injured in crash involving tractor trailer on Hwy 25 S in Burke County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Crash on Hwy 25 S in Burke County 6/15/17 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Crash on Hwy 25 S in Burke County 6/15/17 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Five people have been hospitalized after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Burke County. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the tractor trailer was traveling South on Highway 25 when it crested a hill and slammed into the rear of a Ford Expedition that was traveling at a slow speed. The impact caused the Expedition to leave the road and roll, ejecting two people from the vehicle. In the vehicle were one adult man, two adult women and two children. All five have been taken to the Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Hwy 25 South is closed and all traffic is being diverted through Winter Road. Georgia State Patrol and Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division are on the scene. Hwy 25 South is expected to re-open by 3:00 p.m.

