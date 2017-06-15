5 injured in crash involving tractor trailer on Hwy 25 S in Burke County

Five people have been hospitalized after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Burke County. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m.More >>
Five people have been hospitalized after a collision involving a tractor trailer in Burke County. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County. A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County. A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.More >>