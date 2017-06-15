Construction begins to help Lakeside High area traffic congestion

"About 7 years ago the county approached the school district about partnering with them to buy some property near the Lakeside High School area. That school if you've ever been over there it's a very small piece of land with a lot of stuff on it."

Dr. Sandra Carraway, Superintendent of Columbia County schools says the main problem isn't the "stuff, it's the direction of traffic.

"There's one way in and there's one way out. So for the people that attend Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School it's a traffic nightmare. If you come early, maybe 5 minutes to get in, but if you come at the peak time I think it could take easily 25 to 30 minutes to get in."

Road work starts on Monday the 18th to create two ways in and two ways out of the Lakeside High area, right near King Taylor and Evans to Locks Roads.

"So we're excited to finally after all of these years to be able to start that project."

The roads are just Phase 1 which will be complete before the start of this school year. The project taking majority of the time is Phase 2, the Lakeside Athletic Complex. That won't begin until after road work is complete.

"Although we have to have the baseball field ready for play come January 2018."

Columbia County has more than $10 million going into roads and buildings projects.

$8 million of that is going to the Lakeside project, and $2.5 million in additional renovations to other facilities.

"You know if you have a child that goes to Evans High School or if the student who's at Harlem High School and you hear that 'oh my goodness' what's going on at Lakeside High, at the same time great things will be happening at their schools as well."

