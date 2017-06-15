Local golfers to watch in U.S. Open

Two local golfers will be teeing it up at the U.S. Open this week.

Aiken's Kevin Kisner will be playing, along with Augusta's Wesley Bryan.

Kisner is paired with Billy Horschel and Branden Grace during the 8:24 a.m. tee time on Thursday.

Wesley Bryan is paired with Brad Dalke and Brendan Steele during the 1:14 p.m. tee time on Thursday.

Bryan will be making his U.S. Open debut.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.