Chris Tomlin coming to James Brown Arena on Nov. 10

GRAMMY winner Chris Tomlin is coming to the James Brown Arena on Saturday, November 10 with special guest Matt Maher.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. on GeorgialinaTix.co and at the James Brown Arena box office.

Chris Tomlin is known for songs like Good Good Father, At the Cross and Home.

The concert will be apart of Tomlin's Good Good Father tour.

