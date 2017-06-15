Augusta Pride announces National HIV Testing Day events - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Pride announces National HIV Testing Day events

Augusta Pride has announced their National HIV Testing Day events:

  • Friday, June 23rd 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Augusta Commons
  • Saturday, June 24th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Augusta Commons
  • Sunday, June 25th 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paine College Heal Complex
  • Tuesday, June 27th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walgreens on Wrightsboro Road
  • Tuesday, June 27th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walgreens on Peach Orchard Road
  • Wednesday, June 28 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at Walgreens on Peach Orchard Road

