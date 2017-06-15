San Francisco 49ers player hosting Aiken golf tournament

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dekoda Watson will be hosting the Koda's Kids Foundation Golf Tournament once again.

The event is set to be played on July 14 at the Woodside Plantation County Club in Aiken.

Door prizes include longest drive, closest to the pin and best dressed.

Dekoda Watson, Demarcus Ware and other NFL players are scheduled to play in the tournament.

You can sign up for the tournament here.