Ben Folds coming to Augusta Riverwalk for Labor Day Weekend

Ben Folds is coming to Augusta's Jessye Norman Amphitheater on the Riverwalk on Friday, September 1.

The show will part of the Riverwalk Revival series and is open to all ages.

VIP pre-sale for the show has started. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on FWBpro.com.

Tickets for the show cost $25 in advance and $35 day of the show.

