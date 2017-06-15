Child missing for 41 years may have been in SC and Georgia

Map of where child may have been

Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, NY are asking for your help to identity an unknown child found in 1976.

On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester, NY.

As part of its ongoing search, law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children facilitated isotope testing on the child’s remains which indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest (blue) and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast (red). See map in attached images.

Greece PD worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have the child’s DNA tested, confirming the child is male.

He had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins.

He had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality. While it's not clear what caused it, it likely meant the child could not walk and had developmental deficiencies.

NCMEC is releasing a facial reconstruction showing how the child may have looked in life (attached).

Anyone with tips should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.