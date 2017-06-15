Riot at State Prison in Edgefield County

An intensive search for the body of the missing teenager was held on June 6.More >>
Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County. A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the work zone safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.More >>
