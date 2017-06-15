Riot at State Prison in Edgefield County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Riot at State Prison in Edgefield County

By Adam Bodner, Producer
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County.

A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.

Details are limited at this time.  FOX 54 will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

