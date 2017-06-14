Search held for LaTania Janell Carwell's body

An intensive search for the body of the missing teenager was held on June 6.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the work zone safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.More >>
Chick-Fil-A will be celebrating Fathers' Day a little early. On Saturday you can bring in your dad and decorate a custom grilling apron and take family pictures in the photo booth.More >>
On Nov. 11, 2012, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Thomson Police Department with an investigation into the murder of sixty-two-year-old Ronald Alton Willoughby. Willoughby was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.More >>
