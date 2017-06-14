Search held for LaTania Janell Carwell's body

An intensive search for the body of the missing teenager was held on June 6. LaTania Carwell has not been seen since April 17. Her step-father, Leon Tripp, was arrested for kidnapping. While her mother, Tanya Tripp, is charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. FOX 54 was there as investigators searched near Carwell's home and the woods near Regency Mall. Four wheelers and a helicopter were all used to look for evidence that may point to Carwell's body.

Richmond County deputies began the first phase of the search Wednesday morning on Tate Rd. where Carwell was last seen at her home. They went door to door looking for clues. "We're going to be asking, 'Can we search your back yard? Can we look in these abandoned cars? Can we look in these woods to make sure? Can we look up under the house?", says Lt. Allan Rollins

Sheriff Roundtree says deputies found some evidence in the neighborhood, but because the investigation is ongoing, they cannot tell us what that evidence is at this time. "We did find evidence. We did find information that is connected to this case. We feel in the future that's going to be significant." Around 1 p.m. investigators moved to a new location -- the woods by Regency Mall. They were searching a 3 mile radius in every direction. "Our goal this week is the recovery of her body. I think the community needs peace. The family needs peace. That's our primary goal."



But many people in the community are still hoping that Carwell is alive. One being her next-door neighbor Thales Elliot. "Until they find her body we can keep hoping and praying that she is still alive."



"We would prefer to see a live body. Absolutely, we would. But we can only go off the evidence we have at hand. Based on the information we have obtained, we feel we're working a homicide investigation." explains Sheriff Roundtree. Roundtree also says he's using all his resources in this case. From science to interviewing people they think may know details that could help. But there is one question that is on a lot of people's mind: "Was the younger sister questioned?"



"That is something that may be explored in the future. But if it's something we can avoid, then it's something we will avoid to not put her through additional trauma.", says Sheriff Roundtree.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved